Person tests positive for coronavirus in Bertie as northeast NC reports new cases

North Carolina

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Days after a Pasquotank County resident tested positive, other counties in northeast North Carolina are reporting their first cases.

Bertie County reported its first case on Tuesday, as North Carolina saw a spike of more than 100 cases statewide from Monday to Tuesday in part due to increased testing. Albemarle Regional Health Services officials say that the person is in isolation and they’re trying to find who may have had close contact with the person.

Health officials define close contacts as anyone who’s had direct contact with, or has been within 6 feet of a patient for at least 10 minutes, without wearing personal protective equipment.

Bertie’s case comes a day after neighboring Hertford County reported its first case, and two days after Northampton County. Like the Bertie case, health officials say both the Northampton and Hertford patients are being kept in isolation and close contacts are in the process of being notified.

Officials didn’t release the age or gender of the patients, or other case information, citing patient privacy.

The Bertie, Northampton and Hertford cases have yet to be included on the NCDHHS’ website.

Tuesday North Carolina coronavirus updates

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

