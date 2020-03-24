Person tests positive for coronavirus in Bertie as northeast NC reports new cases

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Days after a Pasquotank County resident tested positive, other counties in northeast North Carolina are reporting their first cases.

Bertie County reported its first case on Tuesday, as North Carolina saw a spike of more than 100 cases statewide from Monday to Tuesday in part due to increased testing. Albemarle Regional Health Services officials say that the person is in isolation and they’re trying to find who may have had close contact with the person.

Health officials define close contacts as anyone who’s had direct contact with, or has been within 6 feet of a patient for at least 10 minutes, without wearing personal protective equipment.

Bertie’s case comes a day after neighboring Hertford County reported its first case, and two days after Northampton County. Like the Bertie case, health officials say both the Northampton and Hertford patients are being kept in isolation and close contacts are in the process of being notified.

Officials didn’t release the age or gender of the patients, or other case information, citing patient privacy.

The Bertie, Northampton and Hertford cases have yet to be included on the NCDHHS’ website.