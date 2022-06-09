PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies are now investigating following a crash at a Hardee’s drive-thru in Perquimans County.

According to local officials, they got the call for the crash just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. During the crash, the drive-thru window was “severely damaged” and multiple vehicles in the parking lot were struck.

Five people were evaluated on the scene and one person was sent to a local hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.