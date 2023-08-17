ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A potential scam may be using the Elizabeth City police chief’s name to steal information.

According to police, some residents say they have been contacted by an individual claiming to be Chief J. Phillip Webster, requesting money and personal information. If you received a similar phone call, be aware this is a scam.

“We are not soliciting citizens for money or personal information such as social security numbers,” the release states. “You should never provide any confidential or sensitive

information, money, gift cards, etc. over the phone from unidentified individuals or to unsolicited callers.”

If anyone suspects they have been a victim of this scam, they are encouraged to file a police report.