Person killed, 5 others injured, in Gates County crash

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed on Friday that one person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gates County.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Gates County Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page that Highway 158 at Folly Road and Acorn Hill was closed due to the crash. The road reopened around 7 p.m.

There are no other details at this time.

