Person dies in fire on Keys Cross Road in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A person died in a house fire Wednesday night in Gates County.

Gates County Sheriff A. Ray Campbell said that crews from the Sunbury and Hobbsville fire departments responded to the fire at 352 Keys Cross Road around 9:15 p.m.

One person died in the fire, which was marked under control before 10 p.m.

The fire is still under investigation, but authorities believe it may have spread from a wood stove. The identity of the person has not been released at this time.

Check back for updates.