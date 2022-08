The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

The scam presents itself through email and text messages

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to know about a scam acting as Amazon.

with the Amazon logo saying accounts are locked due to billing issues.





The message also includes a fake login link “to resolve the issue” where scammers gain access through this.

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to login through a separate browser or app to see if there is a real issue.