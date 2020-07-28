Perquimans selects Plan B school reopening plan, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning

PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. (WAVY) – During a meeting Monday night, the Perquimans County Board of Education approved reopening schools under Plan B, which includes a combination of face-to-face and remote learning.

Highlights of Plan B:

Grades 9-12 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Monday and remote learning Tuesday through Friday.

: students receive face-to-face instruction on Monday and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. Grades 7-8 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday at PCHS and the other three days of remote learning.

: students receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday at PCHS and the other three days of remote learning. Grades K-6 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday through Friday with remote learning on Monday.

Public schools in Perquimans County are scheduled to reopen for the 2020/2021 school year on August 17.

Plan B and the district’s remote learning plan are outlined at this link. The guidebook also addresses the following topics:

Bus Transportation

Arrival – Entering the School Building

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements

Classroom setup

Dismissal

Shared spaces (Cafeteria, Hallways, and Bathrooms)

Isolation for students displaying symptoms

Perquimans County school officials say they worked closely with local health offices and followed the guidance of NCDHHS and NC Department of Public Instruction.

While at this time, the school system has decided to start with Plan B, Superintendent of Perquimans County Schools Tanya Turner said if the circumstances surrounding the pandemic change, there is a chance that the entire state could move into Plan C, which is remote learning for all students.

