Perquimans school division changes COVID contact tracing, quarantine guidelines

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County school officials have changed the division’s quarantine and contact tracing guidelines.
The Board of Education met Tuesday night for a special meeting to review the latest guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS no longer recommends individual contact tracing and exclusion from school if an asymptomatic person was exposed to COVID-19. The change applies to everyone regardless of who exposed them, whether they’re vaccinated, or if schools require masks.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to change their policy to recommend but not require masks for students and staff.
However, federal law still requires all people on buses to wear masks.
The new guidelines in Perquimans go into effect Feb. 21, so schools will have time to communicate and prepare for the new procedures.
