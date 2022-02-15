Perquimans school division changes COVID contact tracing, quarantine guidelines

FILE — Kelly Sheridan, left, and her first grade students wear face masks as one of the students makes a presentation during class in a hallway at the Milton Elementary School, May 18, 2021, in Rye, N.Y. The New York State Education Department is telling schools to continue to require masks despite a judge’s ruling overturning the state’s mask mandate. But some school districts already are rushing to drop the requirement. The Education Department said in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 that the state was appealing the ruling, which could temporarily halt it, and that schools should follow the mask rule in the meantime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County school officials have changed the division’s quarantine and contact tracing guidelines.

The Board of Education met Tuesday night for a special meeting to review the latest guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS no longer recommends individual contact tracing and exclusion from school if an asymptomatic person was exposed to COVID-19. The change applies to everyone regardless of who exposed them, whether they’re vaccinated, or if schools require masks.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to change their policy to recommend but not require masks for students and staff.

However, federal law still requires all people on buses to wear masks.

The new guidelines in Perquimans go into effect Feb. 21, so schools will have time to communicate and prepare for the new procedures.

