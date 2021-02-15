ARHS holding second dose Moderna vaccine clinics on Tuesday

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a person receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Mecca, Calif. Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County will be holding a vaccination clinic Tuesday, February 16.

The clinic is ONLY for residents who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before January 21 in the county.



The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered beginning 9 a.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, located at 310 Granby Street.

Recepients would need to bring the vaccination card they received when they first got vaccinated.

If you do not have your card, health officials say that you may experience additional delays, or may be turned away and be rescheduled.