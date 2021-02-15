ARHS holding second dose Moderna vaccine clinics on Tuesday

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County will be holding a vaccination clinic Tuesday, February 16.
The clinic is ONLY for residents who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before January 21 in the county.
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered beginning 9 a.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, located at 310 Granby Street.
Recepients would need to bring the vaccination card they received when they first got vaccinated.
If you do not have your card, health officials say that you may experience additional delays, or may be turned away and be rescheduled.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.