Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “suspicious death” on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person on Monday, Sept. 7, at about 1:00 a.m. in the Belvidere area.

When deputies arrived on scene at the boat ramp off of Highway 37, they found a deceased victim who was later identified as 68-year-old Diana Cunningham, also of Belvidere.

An investigation is being conducted with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615.

