Perquimans County Schools revises mask policy, universal mask wearing now required indoors

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Students

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — At a special meeting on Tuesday night, the Perquimans County Board of Education vote to require universal mask-wearing inside school facilities.

According to the Board, the decision goes into effect on September 1 and will be reviewed at the end of each month. All students, staff and guests must wear masks indoors.

“This decision was made because the guidance from the NCDHHS states that students who are a close contact in a classroom or other school setting do not need to quarantine if masks were being worn by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person,” the district said in a Facebook post.

The Board had previously said that masks would not be required, except on school buses and other forms of school transportation. They did, however, strongly encourage them.

Families can review the full COVID-19 mitigation plan online.

