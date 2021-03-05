Perquimans County hiring part-time EMT, AEMT and paramedics

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County EMS in North Carolina announced it is hiring part-time EMT, AEMT and paramedics.

Depending on a candidate’s qualifications — EMTs start at a minimum of $15.09 per hour; AEMTs at a minimum of $17.22 per hour; paramedics at a minimum of $18.80 per hour.

Click below for the job description and qualifications.

Applications are due no later than Monday, March 29, at 9 a.m.

Interested candidates can download a digital employment application here. Read the full announcement here.

