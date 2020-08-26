Perquimans County fatal crash on Ocean Highway in North Carolina

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County Emergency Services responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

The 911 center received the call just before 10 p.m. for the incident in the 500 block of Ocean Highway North near Swing Gate Road in Perquimans County.

Officials say that the sole occupant of the vehicle succumbed to injuries on scene.

Surrounding agencies responded to assist including Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Winfall Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, and N.C. State Highway Patrol. Virginia’s Nightingale helicopter ambulance also responded but was canceled while on the way to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by N.C. State Highway Patrol.

