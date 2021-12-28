Perquimans County Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint Monday night

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County authorities are investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call around 10:40 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at Family Dollar in the 200 block of Ocean Highway South.

Before deputies arrived, they were told a male had entered the business and demanded cash by gunpoint.

Deputies arrived on scene within two minutes of being dispatched, but employees weren’t able to tell them which direction the male fled.

Six deputies and investigators responded to the scene and searched the nearby area.

Two employees who were working at the time of the robbery were able to safely leave the building and wait at a nearby business. One employee was evaluated by Perquimans County EMS and refused transport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615.