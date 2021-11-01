Perquimans authorities investigating report of domestic incident, nearby vehicle and golf cart fire Friday night

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County authorities are investigating after there was a report of a domestic incident and vehicle and golf cart fire all in the same area Friday night.

The Perquimans County 911 Center received a report of a “possible domestic incident” Friday just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Tar Circle.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office responded initially to the call.

As “the event progressed,” Bethel Fire Department and Perquimans EMS were dispatched to a vehicle and golf cart fire in the same area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Authorities did not give additional details on the domestic call or the fire.

