Perdue Farms donates nearly 40K pounds of protein to Food Banks of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perdue Farms has donated nearly 40,000 pounds of “no-antibiotics-ever” chicken to the Food Banks of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.

Part of Perdue’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” initiative focused on hunger relief, the donation equates to approximately 33,000 meals.

The donation comes at a time when local families continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic said Liz Reasoner, executive director of the Food Bank of the Albemarle. The food bank’s 15-county service area, covering more than 48,000 people, of which 25% are childen, do not have regular access to enough food.

“We are extremely grateful for their continued support of our mission.”