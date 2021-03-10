Perdue Farms donates nearly 10,000 pounds of chicken to Bertie Co. families

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perdue Farms donated nearly 10,000 pounds of chicken to Youth Bertie Inc. in Bertie County to help families struggling amid the pandemic.



The donation of the “no-antibiotics-ever” chicken is part of Perdue Farms’ “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” initiative.



The chicken will be distributed to families via a voucher system through the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in Windsor. Each voucher entitles a family to 5 to 10 pounds of protein.



Vouchers are redeemable in March, April, and May on the second and third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the regular pantry distribution, and on the fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon, at Good Shepherd Food Pantry located at 1008 N. King Street in Windsor.

A study from the Food Bank of the Albemarle, one in four children in Bertie may not know where they will get their next meal.