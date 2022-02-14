Pedestrian sustains life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Elizabeth City early Monday morning.

According to Elizabeth City Police, the call for the crash came in around 6:15 a.m. Monday in the area of North Hughes Boulevard and Beech Street.

Police say the suspect vehicle left the scene before officers arrived. Officials found a 30-year-old man lying in the roadway. The victim was taken to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the victim’s current condition.

Officers conducted a canvass of the area and found a vehicle in a nearby parking lot that matched a witness description of the vehicle involved.



After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was located at his home and was taken to the

police department for further questioning.



Police say the incident is an active investigation and urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.