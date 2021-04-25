Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to view bodycam video as peaceful protests enter 5th day in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A fifth day of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City comes as the attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family says the family will get to see the body camera video Monday morning.
According to WAVY News 10’s Jason Marks, Brown’s family will get to see the body camera video Monday at 11:30 a.m. which will be followed by a press briefing.
This has been the biggest request from Brown’s family since the shooting on Wednesday.
A judge in North Carolina has to allow for the video to be released — it’s not something the sheriff’s office could do, said Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten Saturday.
Members of Brown’s family and legal team say the body camera video could be the first step at answering questions the family has about the circumstances leading up to his death.
“I have not seen the warrant. The legal team has not seen the warrant. The family has not seen it,” civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said in a press briefing Saturday.