RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vacancies in North Carolina government jobs increased over the last year, according to the most recent data obtained by CBS 17, as state lawmakers continue to debate how much to pay state workers and teachers.

The vacancy rate in state government jobs climbed from 20.6% last May to 23.1% this May, according to data provided by the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources this week. Earlier this year, the state reported more than 5,000 vacant teaching positions.

The new fiscal year began July 1 with no budget in place. Republican leaders in the General Assembly are still meeting to try to resolve their differences, including how much to cut taxes.

“If you’re trying to staff those positions and you can’t tell people what their salary is going to be, it makes it hard for people to commit,” said Justin Parmenter, a seventh-grade English teacher in Charlotte. “I wouldn’t blame somebody for not taking a job, going in a different direction because at the end of the day, you need to know if you’re going to be able to take care of your family.”

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said this week he had a “frank and productive” conversation with House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), but differences remain on tax cuts and money that will go into reserves.

“The differences could dissipate really fast but could take a while to work through. And right now, I don’t see those differences dissipating,” said Sen. Berger.

He added he does not expect the legislature to be in a position to vote on a budget plan until sometime in August at the earliest. Republicans have a supermajority and could override a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

Republicans in the House and Senate differed on how much the pay raises should be for state employees and teachers.

Under the House plan, state workers would get a 7.5% increase over two years on average and teachers would get about 10% on average.

In the Senate’s proposal, teachers would get an average raise of 4.5% over two years, with higher amounts going to teachers early in their careers. State workers would get an average of 5% over two years in the Senate plan.

While the budget often has not been done on time, Democrats blasted Republicans this week for the delay amid the challenge in hiring.

“And with the current impasse in negotiations, our school personnel are getting the worst option: nothing at all,” said Rep. Julie von Haefen (D-Wake). “Our children need teachers and yet Republican leadership cannot help our districts hire because they don’t know how much they can offer to these teachers to be paid.”

Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) said this week that tax cuts are a key issue that Republicans have not resolved. The Senate proposed a plan to incrementally drop the personal income tax rate from the current 4.75% to 2.49% in 2030.

The House has proposed putting triggers in place so that the tax rate would only fall if certain revenue levels are hit. Sen. Berger said leaders in the two chambers have exchanged proposals about what those triggers should be but have not agreed on them.

“We just want to make sure whatever that policy looks like going forward, we’re not shortchanging our needs,” said Rep. Saine.