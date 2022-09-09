JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, the Jacksonville community gathered to remember the lives lost.

The Patriot Day Observance took place Friday morning. It served as a reminder and a tribute to the thousands of lives lost on the day and going forward.

“When I arrived at the location, it was just sheer carried chaos, terror, all the imaginative things that you would think a terrorist attack would be,” said former patrol officer at the 40th Precinct in the South Bronx, Carl Urbina.

Urbina was one of the many brave men and women who responded on that fateful day. He attended the ceremony and took time to reflect.

“It has a special place in my heart. That’s why I took the time when everybody was finished to approach to beam just said a little prayer for everybody we lost,” said Urbina.

Russel Jamison was working at the Pentagon when Flight 77 crashed 55 yards away from his office.

“We went out and got accountability of our people and then helped additionally rescue as many people as we could that were alive. And then that turned into recovery. So for the better part of the day, we were just helping as best we could,” said Jamison.

Every year since he writes a short paragraph to help him remember what happened.

“I remember after that day that America’s resilient,” said Jamison.

One by one, the names and stories of victims were shared, followed by the ringing of a bell. There were victims represented by the planes, the Pentagon, the Twin Towers and the ongoing War on Terror.

The full ceremony will also air on Sunday, September 11, at 8:15 am on G10TV and G10TV.org.