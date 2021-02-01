Pasquotank to talk future of Confederate monument in Monday meeting

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank leaders are set to discuss the future of the county’s Confederate monument on Monday afternoon, after voting back in July to relocate it.

The county’s board of supervisors will review offers from those who’d like to take it during the meeting at 3 p.m. County officials had been gathering citizen input and started a special projects committee to work out the logistics of the relocation.

The board of commissioners could also vote on Monday to fill the seat of the late Frankie Meads, who died last month at the age of 77. His son Jonathan has been selected by county Republicans to fill the seat. Meads co-owns Albemarle Bulders Supply Inc.