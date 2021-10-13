Pasquotank teacher one of 13 NC educators chosen for exclusive access to NASA Langley

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Pasquotank County teacher is one of 13 educators selected for an exclusive, behind-the-scene access to NASA Langley.

Kimberly Mawhiney, a teacher at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies in Elizabeth City, was selected to participate in the North Carolina Space Education Ambassadors (NCSEA) program.



Mawhiney is one of 13 educators selected for the STEM training program whose goal is to “build a statewide network of master teachers who deliver NASA educational content to their local students, schools and communities.”

One highlight of the program is a trip to NASA Langley that all the teachers will take as a group to tour the facilities and learn from NASA scientists, engineers and education specialists in person.

After their initial training, the NCSEA educators will work as a class-year group, called a cohort, over the next academic year to align existing NASA materials with the N.C. Standard Course of Study and develop lesson plans and activities to supplement the Next Gen STEM themes.



The training will culminate in a move to spread those resources through outreach events and workshops to other educators in their schools, districts or even across the state.

For more information on the program, click here.