Pasquotank leaders to consider de-escalation training after death of Andrew Brown Jr.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Nearly five months after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies, the county’s Board of Commissioners is planning to consider funding de-escalation training Monday evening.

Brown was killed April 21 outside a home on Perry Street as deputies attempted to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. He was shot as he attempted to drive away from the scene after deputies surrounded his vehicle.

Brown’s family said they viewed less than 20 minutes of body camera video from the incident. A judge said the rest of the video was not appropriate to release.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said he believed the shooting was justified because deputies were afraid they would be run over. The deputies were cleared of any charges connected to Brown’s death.

Community members and civil rights leaders still continue their calls for justice and change.

At 6 p.m. inside the courthouse, the board will consider whether they’ll approve funding for the proposed $9,000 training.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten believes the class would help deputies reduce unnecessary use of force, increase community trust and overall improve decision-making. There will also be training to inform deputies on their duty to legally intervene in some situations.

For months after Brown’s death, there have been calls for change in policing. Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank NCAAP, has made it clear they would like to see the development of a Community Review Commission (CRC).

The commission would independently review policing and employment practices by the sheriff’s department. That demand was made in July.

At this time, funding the de-escalation training is the only item being considered.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday. You can find the full agenda here.

