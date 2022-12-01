PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — With the cold temperatures quickly approaching, Pasquotank County has launched a low-income assistance program to pay for heating expenses.

Eligible households include those with residents over the age of 60, disabled, or receiving SSI, SSA, or VA disability and receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services.

You must receive a separate bill for your heating expense in order to qualify.

There are three options to apply:

Applications can be picked up from Social Services, completed, and returned via drop box, mail, or fax applications to (252) 335-7192.

Online at epass.nc.gov

Call the Energy/LIEAP Unit at 252-338-2126 to request an application be emailed to you or to have an application completed by telephone.