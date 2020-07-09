Pasquotank inmate dies in apparent suicide, officials say

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — An inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution died Wednesday night in an apparent suicide, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says.
Jonathan M. Lechner was found unresponsive at 9:06 p.m. and prison staff and local paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he later died at an outside medical facility.
The 33-year-old was set to be released in August 2020, after being convicted as a sex offender in 2019.
