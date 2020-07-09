Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Pasquotank inmate dies in apparent suicide, officials say

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan M. Lechner

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — An inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution died Wednesday night in an apparent suicide, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says.

Jonathan M. Lechner was found unresponsive at 9:06 p.m. and prison staff and local paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he later died at an outside medical facility.

The 33-year-old was set to be released in August 2020, after being convicted as a sex offender in 2019.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10