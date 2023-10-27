PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigated numerous residences and vehicles being broken into over in the past three weeks.
Several items were stolen during the break-ins, including: a .38 revolver, financial transaction cards, checks, a laptop computer and cash.
The investigators said 24-year-old Jesean Robert Brown, of Elizabeth City, faces outstanding warrants for the following charges:
- Five felony counts of Breaking and Entering a motor vehicle
- Five felony counts of larceny
- One felony count of possession of firearm by felon
- Four misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen property
- One misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.