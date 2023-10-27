PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigated numerous residences and vehicles being broken into over in the past three weeks.

Several items were stolen during the break-ins, including: a .38 revolver, financial transaction cards, checks, a laptop computer and cash.

Courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office

The investigators said 24-year-old Jesean Robert Brown, of Elizabeth City, faces outstanding warrants for the following charges:

Five felony counts of Breaking and Entering a motor vehicle

Five felony counts of larceny

One felony count of possession of firearm by felon

Four misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen property

One misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana