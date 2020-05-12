Pasquotank County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths at long-term facility

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A long-term care facility in Pasquotank County has reported an additional two deaths from COVID-19.

Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation has reported four deaths in its resident population as of Monday, May 11, officials said. Albemarle Regional Health Services said Monday the deaths were individuals over 65.

There were previously only two deaths at the facility as of May 8.

There have been 47 positive cases at the facility, including 33 residents and 13 staff.

In Pasquotank County, there have been 81 confirmed cases, which include 40 active, 36 recovered and five deaths. Those five deaths include the four at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.

On May 2, Albemarle Regional Health Services, which covers the region including Pasquotank County, announced it was going to help the long-term care facility with its outbreak.

The facility said it was working to manage any activity that could possibly increase the transmission of the virus.

Preventive measures include the use of personal protective equipment, isolation precautions, and extra cleaning. Visitor restrictions are also in place, group activities have been canceled, and extra screening is underway.

The extra screening is for staff, residents, healthcare providers and local emergency management and includes, at a minimum, taking daily temperatures, respiratory assessments and medical information monitoring.

