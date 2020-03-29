Pasquotank County NC confirms second positive coronavirus case

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Pasquotank County on Saturday night.

The patient is currently in isolation and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is investigating by tracing anyone that may have come in contact with the patient.

According to the statement released, this is the “second lab-confirmed case” in the county.

The ARHS also said that they will continue to monitor cases in the county, but will not be releasing individual statements for each case.

Follow-up on Saturday’s daily update on the coronavirus in North Carolina.

