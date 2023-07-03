RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – A Pasquotank County man was sentenced to seven years in prison on child porn charges.

According to a press release, 59-year-old Brian Keith Corp was sentenced to seven years with 10 years of supervised release for the receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) between October 2021 and March 2021.

Court documents show investigators got a cyber tip about a phone number that uploaded five files that contained CSAM. It was later determined that the phone number belonged to Corp and investigators were able to obtain a search warrant.

When officials met with Corp at his home in March 2021, he initially denied any knowledge of the CSAM and permitted officials to search his devices. As officials were searching his devices, Corp then decided to tell the truth about his involvement with CSAM.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the forensic examination of his devices, officials found over 5,500 files containing CSAM, which included images and video showing the sexual abuse of a toddler. They also found a collection of CSAM that shows Corp has been involved in this illegal activity for over 10 years.

During his pre-trial release, officials also say Corp was on the run for multiple days before authorities were able to locate him in Virginia.