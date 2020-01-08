Pasquotank Correctional Institution names new Warden

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has names James Vaughan as the new warden of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.

Vaughan had been the warden at the Caledonia Correctional Institution in Tillery since 2014.

Vaughan is a graduate of Northampton County High School and completed the year-long Correctional Leadership Development Program.

“Warden Vaughan is a proven leader with hands-on experience running a large, high-security prison,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons. “He knows the business back and forth and brings outstanding organizational and leadership skills to his new post.”

In his new position, Vaughan will be responsible for all operations at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

As a veteran employee in state government, Vaughan began his career as a correctional officer at Odom Correctional Institution in Jackson in 1986.

During his 33-year career, Vaughan served as the squad leader for the Prison Emergency Response Team for eight years.

He also was the team leader for the Drug Interdiction Team in both the Eastern and Central regions and also served as the accreditation manager at Bertie Correctional Institution.