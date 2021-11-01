Pasquotank Correctional Institution names new warden

Daniel Everett, new warden of Pasquotank Correctional Institution (Photo courtesy: Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice)

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank Correctional facility is welcoming a new warden.

On Monday, the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice announced it had named Daniel Everett as the new warden of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.

Everett has served as associate warden for operations at Pamlico Correctional in Bayboro since 2018.

“Warden Everett has led a life of service to our prisons and to our country,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons. “He has two decades of hands-on experience and used to work in the prison he will lead. He is a welcome addition to our team of wardens who work hard to protect our communities with care and commitment.”

Everett will be responsible for all operations at the prison, which houses close and minimum custody men. The facility has four buildings that include a visiting area, recreation area, dining hall, warehouse, vocational and academic classrooms, medical and mental health offices and administrative offices.

Inmates are also able to hold jobs at the prison on the kitchen, janitorial and maintenance staff. The education program at the prison also helps inmates pass the high school equivalency test or develop skills through vocational programs.

In Monday’s news release, Everett said his main goal is to hire and retain quality staff.

“We have jobs for dedicated people who are interested in a career in public service, to protect their communities,” he said. “These are important jobs with an important mission.”

Everett has worked in state government for years. He started his career with the Department of Public Safety in 2000 as a correctional officer at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. He also worked at Craven Correctional, then moved to Pamlico Correctional and eventually secured the position as associate warden.

Everett is a U.S. Army veteran. He served from 1992 to 1998 and held the rank of sergeant.

The new warden also holds a North Carolina Criminal Justice and Training Standards general instruction training certificate, and is an instructor in cell extraction, use of pepper spray and controls, restraints and defensive techniques.