Pasquotank Confederate monument will soon head to private property in Nixonton

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 Monday night to relocate their more than century-old Confederate monument to private property in the western part of the county.

The move, which will be handled by Superior Cranes, will cost taxpayers $28,000. It has not been scheduled yet.

Lawmakers first decided to move the monument from its longtime home next to the Pasquotank County Courthouse last July.

Across the country, destructive protesters toppled and vandalized statues following the death of George Floyd in May 2020. Black Americans, in particular, have called Confederate monuments “stains,” and “symbols of oppression.”

Since then many municipalities have removed their memorials to Confederate soldiers from prominent public property, including more than 10 in the Hampton Roads area.

Pasquotank’s monument, made out of Georgia granite, will soon be owned by Warren Weidrick and displayed at 1371 Four Forks Road in Nixonton.

The lone “no” vote against the deal Monday was made by Commissioner Sean Lavin (R-Pasquotank County).

He said he felt removing it from the courthouse square would be detrimental.

“Pairing that with our efforts to teach the history of the area and the accomplishments of African Americans in the area, I don’t know how you teach the successes without putting them against the backdrop of slavery,” Lavin said following the vote. “I think you teach the good the bad and the abhorrent so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes in the future.”