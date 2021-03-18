Pasquotank Co Sheriff’s Office partnered with U.S. Marshals to conduct sex offender operation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – On Monday the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the United States Marshals Service to conduct a Sex Offender Enforcement and Compliance Operation.

According to authorities, the purpose of the operation was to ensure that the eighty registered sex offenders in Pasquotank County were in compliance with state laws, and the Adam Walsh Act.

The Adam Walsh Act is intended to help to protect children from sexual exploitation and

violent crime.

The compliance investigations included confirming the residency of each registered sex offender, confirming personal information about each registered sex offender, and serving outstanding warrants on each offender.

In addition, the operation helped to locate any sex offenders who have avoided arrest.

The operation ended on Wednesday, March 17

In conclusion, six sex offenders were arrested in reference to the following felony

charges: