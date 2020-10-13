PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – As we get closer to the November election, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeing a dramatic increase in the theft and defacing of political signs.
They want to remind the public that this is illegal.
In North Carolina, it is a Class 3 misdemeanor to steal, deface, vandalize or remove a political sign. Any offender could face a $200 fine and up to 20 days in jail.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to call them if they see anyone stealing or defacing campaign signs.
Latest Posts
- TSA detects another gun in a woman’s carry-on at Norfolk International Airport
- US EPA grants $225 million loan to Hampton Roads Sanitation District
- Pasquotank Co. seeing ‘dramatic increase’ in reports of stolen and defaced campaign signs
- Judge Barrett fields questions on Day 2 of Senate hearings
- Investigation prompted after Trump campaign sign is set on fire in Leesburg