PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Pasquotank County residents are being asked to shelter in place as deputies search for suspects that were involved in a vehicle pursuit.

According to a press release, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Main Street Ext in Elizabeth City which then resulted in a vehicle pursuit.

Officials say that two people were inside the vehicle during the pursuit and that one of them shot out of the window with a rifle at the pursuing deputy. The deputy was not injured.

The vehicle, which was later found to be stolen, then stopped at a wooded area near the Foxhaven subdivision and the suspects fled on foot.

A shelter in place message has been issued due to the search for the suspects, according to officials. These suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and residents are encouraged to stay inside.

No further information has been released at this time.