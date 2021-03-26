Pasquotank authorities ask for help solving homicide cold case involving Hampton man

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Pasquotank County are asking for the public to come forward with any details about a homicide that happened in March 2018.

It’s been three years since 19-year-old Joshua Dibuono, of Hampton, was shot and killed while driving on U.S. 17 Bypass in Elizabeth City.

Dibuono was traveling southbound around 8 p.m. March 26, 2018 in a green/tan 2001 Isuzu Trooper when his vehicle was approached by a small red sedan.

A person in the car shot at Dibuono and his vehicle, fatally injuring him.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Dodge Neon. Witnesses were unable to give a registration for the small red sedan.

If you witnessed this event, or have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case, contact the Crime Line at (𝟮𝟱𝟮) 𝟯𝟯𝟱-𝟱𝟱𝟱𝟱. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.