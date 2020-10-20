Parker’s Cable Ferry returns to service in Hertford County

North Carolina

by: , Fantasia Harvey

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – North Carolina Department of Transportation

WINTON, N.C. (WNCT/WAVY) — The Parker’s cable ferry, one of only three remaining inland cable ferries in North Carolina, returned to service today for the first time in nearly two years.

The ferry, which crosses the Meherrin River in Hertford County, suspended service in November 2018 for a major overhaul of the vessel.

The overhaul included a new engine, propulsion system, and hydraulics, as well as a complete refurbishment of the vessel’s hull.

The overhaul was completed earlier this year, but the ferry’s return to the river was delayed due to COVID-related budget issues.

Hunt’s Enterprises of Ahoskie will operate the ferry as an NCDOT contractor.

Unlike the larger boats of the state’s coastal ferry system, cable ferries carry a maximum of two vehicles and are guided across a river by cables connected to both shores.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10