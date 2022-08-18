GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post.

"Quick update about Parker's surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it's harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard on it and says it'll get approved, it just takes more pushing thru red tape. Dr. Zeri decided to push surgery off until tomorrow, to space them out better. So hopefully after surgery tomorrow we can get discharged out of here

The incoming East Carolina University freshman, who received a scholarship to play baseball, learned last week he would need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month.

Byrd has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating accident in Bath Creek on July 23.

Mitzi Byrd also said Parker had a busy Wednesday of hyperbaric physical therapy. He got a surprise visit from some of ECU’s Jungle fans who regularly attend the Pirates’ baseball games. She also said his hyperbaric therapy has been reduced to once a day.