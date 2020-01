RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — A park ranger says a 26-year-old man from Dare County was bitten by a “marine animal” Monday afternoon.

Daniel “Boone” Vandzura, chief park ranger, said the man was bitten in the Rodanthe area.

Vandzura said the animal was possibly a shark.

The man’s injuries are not serious and not life-threatening, Vandzura said.

He was taken to an area hospital for a foot injury.

