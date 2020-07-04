Parents travel the NC coast to warn others about dangers of rip currents

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — Paige Merical, the motivation behind John and Susie Merical’s mission passed away back in April of 2019.



Paige got stuck in a rip current off Emerald Isle North Carolina and she died a few days later a hospital in Greenville.



“Everything was for Paige and about Paige. We had a great life and all of a sudden it was taken away from us,” said Paige’s mother Susie.

Last year, 10 On Your Side spoke with John, as he and his wife were getting ready to go to beaches in North Carolina to educate and warn others about the dangers of rip currents.



“It was very therapeutic,” said John.

They’re hoping to do the same this year.



“Swim with a group of people or swim in pairs take a flotation device with you,” said Susie.

They say the price to travel and educate others can add up.



They usually sell shirts to raise money, but because of COVID-19, it’s been a little difficult this year. A GoFundMe was started to help fund their travels.



“We feel that by educating people of what could happen to them, that when something does happen to them, that feeling of that ‘oh gosh, what is this? what’s happening to me? I’m going to drown’ is not there,” said Susie.

The Mericals hope to start their journey again in just a few weeks.If you want to help:

www.gofundme.com