STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The parents of a little boy who was hit while getting on a school bus have offered an update on his condition.

The boy, 6, was hit last Thursday morning getting on a Guilford County School bus in Stokesdale.

Troopers were optimistic about the boy’s condition when they spoke to FOX8 on Friday, though his parents offered a statement, saying that his condition is still critical and he’s still on life-support at the moment.

Troopers have charged James Christman after they say he failed to stop for the bus on Highway 65 while the bus had lights on and the stop arm extended, hitting the boy as he was getting on the bus.

Christman is charged with careless and reckless driving and passing a stopped school bus, which are both misdemeanors. Troopers say felony charges are pending.

People in the area expressed concerns over the location of the bus stop on Highway 65 that was involved in the crash.

“No kid should have to cross over a road a highway or anything to get on a bus,” a neighbor said.