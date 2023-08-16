PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Pasquotank County teen has died following a fatal gun incident.

On Wednesday, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 700 block of Firetower Road for the report of a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy unresponsive due to a gunshot wound.

Pasquotank-Camden EMS and Newland VFD were also on the scene and attempted life saving measures. The 15-year-old was transported to Norfolk Sentara for treatment.

Investigators say the victim and another 14-year-old boy were handling a gun when the victim was shot.

On Saturday the 15-year-old boy passed away due to his injuries at Norfolk Sentara.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed in this case.