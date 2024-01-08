GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sergeant Dale Nix impacted many lives during his over two decades of service with the Greensboro Police Department.

Those at the Guilford County Family Justice Center, with whom Nix worked closely during his time as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit say that he was a “one in a million man.”

Sergeant Philip Dale Nix

The employees at the Sheetz location where Nix lost his life after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects say that he knew them on a first-name basis and counseled them with personal problems.

On Thursday, another man whose life Nix impacted positively shared his story as well.

The man described himself as a panhandler and came into the GPD lobby with tears in his eyes while sharing how much Nix meant to him and the positive impact that Nix had on him.

The man then pulled out what the GPD staff member he spoke with described as “a considerable amount of money” and insisted on donating to Nix’s family.

“This speaks volumes of not only what kind of person Sgt. Nix was, but what kind of person this giving man is,” said the GPD staff member whom the man spoke with.

Listed below are reactions and tributes from across the community to Nix:

I spoke with Greensboro Police Chief Thompson earlier this evening offering all available state resources to catch those who killed a Greensboro police officer. Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation. Gov. Roy Cooper

I am deeply saddened by the loss of an officer with the Greensboro Police Department. An officer, whose name is being temporarily withheld out of respect to the family, lost his life responding to a crime while off-duty. He was a husband, father, son and brother who had been with the department for 22 years. Please join me in praying for the family of this fallen hero. May those who are responsible for this heinous act be swiftly brought to justice. Rep. Jon Hardister

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community. We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.” Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson

“I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan

An off-duty police officer was shot and killed yesterday in Greensboro. He was a father and husband with 22 years of service to his community. Every effort must and will be made to bring those responsible to justice. To the family of the fallen officer and his colleagues at @GSO_Police, you have our deepest sympathy. This is a devastating tragedy and your loss is felt across our entire state. Rep. Jeff Jackson

Please keep the Men and Women of the Greensboro Police Department, Chief John Thompson, Friends and Family, and Greensboro Citizens covered in thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of one of their own earlier this evening. Rep. Allen Chesser

“The Meckelnburg County Sheriffs’ Office offers our sincere sympathy to the Greensboro Police Department. Please accept our condolences on the passing of one of your own.” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L McFadden



Tonight, our heavy hearts are with each member of the Greensboro Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own – a veteran officer. We wish them strength in the difficult days ahead. Chapel Hill Police Department

My heart goes out to the family and colleagues of the Greensboro police officer who was murdered this afternoon. Please join me in praying for them and for the immediate capture of the killers. We owe so much to law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Attorney General Josh Stein

“Our hearts are with our partners at the Greensboro Police Department after the loss of one of their own.” FBI Charlotte

Yolanda and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this fallen officer, and the entire Greensboro Police Department. We honor this brave officer for making the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our city. I ask all of North Carolina to join us in lifting the officers’ loved ones and the Greensboro PD up in prayer. Let us recommit to supporting law enforcement in this heartbreaking moment. I’ve spoken to the Greensboro Police Chief – my office stands ready to support them in any way we can. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson

Tonight, an officer with the Greensboro Police Department was shot and killed. Please keep the family, friends, co-workers of this officer in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic loss. North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police

We send our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the Greensboro Police Department, and the community. Wake County Sheriff’s Office

The city of Greensboro and the state of North Carolina mourns the loss of this officer. We pray for the officer’s family and friends – may God continue to watch over all those who protect and defend our communities. Sen. Ted Budd

Our prayers are with the Greensboro Police Dept tonight, as they’ve had an officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts in this most difficult time. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Renee and I are praying for the family of the Greensboro Police Officer that was killed in the line of duty tonight. Those responsible must be brought to justice. Rep. Richard Hudson

My deepest condolences go out to the family of the Greensboro officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty. Sen. Thom Tillis

Our prayers and condolences, go out to the family of the fallen officer and the Greensboro Police Department family. Hoke County Sheriff’s Office

Tonight, an off-duty Greensboro police officer was shot and killed while protecting and serving the people of Guilford County. Our family lifts up our hometown hero’s family and the greater Greensboro Police Department in mourning this senseless and devastating loss. Sen. Michael Garrett

This officer was off duty and still stepped in to keep our community safe. They were the best of us – giving their lives to make the world better. Prayers for all – their family and the Greensboro Police Department family. Rep. Ashton Clemmons

“We strognly condemn this act of violence against an officer working to protect and serve our community. We send our love, support, and deep condolences to the officer’s family and loved ones as well as all members of the Greensboro Police family.” Guilford County Board of Commisioners, Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston

“My heart goes out to the family of the fallen Greensboro Police Officer. This loss is felt deeply, as we recognize and honor the dedicated service of those in law enforcement who give so much to protect others. Our sincerest condolences are with the loved ones, fellow officers at the Greensboro Police Department, and the entire Greensboro community. Praying for strength and unity during these challenging times.” High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office wants to extend our deepest sympathy to our brothers and sisters at the Greensboro Police Department. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

Our hearts are with the officers, employees, family and friends of the Greensboro Police Department as they mourn the loss of an officer who served and protected his community for decades. In the difficult days and weeks ahead, please know the men and women of the High Point Police Department stand with you. High Point Police Department

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend condolences to the Greensboro Police Department after an off-duty Sergent was fatally wounded on Saturday afternoon. Each day, police officers and sheriff’s deputies work to serve and protect the communities they call home. Their dedication to the community continues even when the shift is over. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Greensboro Police Department and the family of the fallen officer. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

“May God cover and guide us through these difficult and challenging times.” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, both blood and blue of the Greensboro Police Department, who are mourning the loss of one of their own this evening. A loss of a fellow Officer is always a harsh reminder. Once you have taken the oath as a law enforcement officer, the duty to protect and serve is always upheld regardless of being on or off duty. Rest easy Officer, we have the watch from here Winston-Salem Police Department

I’m deeply saddened to hear that Sergeant Philip Dale Nix was killed senselessly last night. He served Greensboro valiantly for 23 years and was a loving father and husband. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. May his memory be a blessing to all. Rep. Kathy Manning

Our family at LPD extend our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Greensboro Police Dept family, the personal families and friends of all members of GPD impacted by this senseless act of violence. May all of us in the law enforcement profession uplift one another during this time, by appreciating the selfless service of our officers and their families. Lexington Police Department

“The Greensboro Fire Department (GFD) is deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Sergeant Philip Dale Nix of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). With heavy hearts, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Nix family, his friends, and our esteemed colleagues at the GPD.” Greensboro Fire Dept.

The fire department also shined light on his over two decades in public service with the City of Greensboro—particularly his aforementioned role as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit.

His recent role as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit showcased his compassion and commitment to supporting those in need. Greensboro Fire Dept.

“I want to express our deepest sympathy and gratitude for Sergeant Nix’s dedicated service. His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of public safety, and his memory will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.” Fire Chief Jim Robinson

A comedian, Mutzie Daniel Forestier, performed in Greensboro on New Year’s Eve and donated the money he made from DVD sales at his shows to Nix’s family.

Mutzie says that he asked two GPD officers who were in attendance to come on stage during his second show and gave all of the money in his pocket to one of them and asked it be donated to Nix’s family.

The officer then spoke to the crowd about Nix and the audience gave both officers a standing ovation afterwards.