Pamlico Sound Ferry routes return to two-boat schedules Sunday

North Carolina

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – The N.C. Ferry System announced on Saturday that it will return to a two-boat schedule beginning Sunday.

On August 16, routes between Cedar Island, Ocracoke, and Swan Quarter will resume as the M/V Silver Lake has returned from its required dry dock period.

The schedule will be as follows:

  • Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m.
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.
  • Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Passengers can reserve space on these departures online at ncferry.org, or by calling 1-800-BY FERRY.

These schedules will remain in place until further notice.

