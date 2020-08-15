Pamlico Sound Ferry routes return to two-boat schedules Sunday

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – The N.C. Ferry System announced on Saturday that it will return to a two-boat schedule beginning Sunday.

On August 16, routes between Cedar Island, Ocracoke, and Swan Quarter will resume as the M/V Silver Lake has returned from its required dry dock period.

The schedule will be as follows:

Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Passengers can reserve space on these departures online at ncferry.org, or by calling 1-800-BY FERRY.

These schedules will remain in place until further notice.

