RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services says the first Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) issuance for the 2022-23 student begins Wednesday.
P-EBT is a temporary program that gives food assistance benefits to eligible families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is available to students attending school in-person and will be given on an EBT card.
The benefits will begin in late March or early April and will include the following:
- For children 6+ years old (students): $8.18 for each day of school missed because of COVID-19 (Some dates are not counted)
- For children 5 years old or younger: The statewide benefit amount may be different each month
Benefits will end on May 11, 2023, which is when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. For those who are not sure about their child’s eligibility, click here.
For more information about P-EBT issuance, click here.