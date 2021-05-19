Owner says video shows Pasquotank deputy urinating outside funeral home; sheriff says they ‘meant no disrespect’

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — An Elizabeth City council member says surveillance footage at a funeral home he owns captured a deputy in uniform urinating on the property.

Gabriel Adkins says he believes it was an act of retaliation for joining protests after Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by deputies.

He posted a video of the Saturday night urination incident on Facebook.

A man in uniform exits a vehicle and appears to urinate on a shed in the one-minute clip.

Adkins says footage also captured a deputy urinating on the property the night before.

The county sheriff said in a statement that the deputy “didn’t know who owned the business and meant no disrespect.”

10 On Your Side reached out to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and received a full statement from him via email.

“Pasquotank County is a large, often rural county. Our deputies have been working long hours, for more than a month, and sometimes our deputies need to relieve themselves when they’re far away from a restroom.

“Recently, one of our deputies working the midnight shift was conducting typical safety checks in the county at 2:30 AM. After checking Mr. Adkins business, the deputy, who had been on shift for 9 hours, needed to relieve himself and was miles away from a restroom. He relieved himself near an outbuilding behind the business close to a nearby field.

“The deputy, who is Black, didn’t know who owned the business and meant no disrespect to Mr. Adkins. and has reached out to apologize to him. I’ve reinforced to all deputies the need to respect the community and avoid even the appearance of anything that could be seen as disrespectful.”