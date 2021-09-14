Overturned dump truck spills soybeans on Ocean Highway in Perquimans County, NC

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An overturned dump truck spilled a large load of soybeans and caused lane closures in Perquimans County, North Carolina, Monday night.

There were no injuries reported, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.

The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call around 6:40 p.m. Monday night reporting an overturned dump truck on Ocean Highway at the intersection of Wiggins Road.

Crews arrived to find the dump truck, which had spilled a load of soybeans onto the road.

The driver had removed themselves from the truck and didn’t complain of any injuries, officials said.

For about two hours, firefighters and a local farmer used shovels and a front-end loader to remove the soybeans from the road.

Overturned dump truck in Perquimans County, NC on Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Perquimans County Emergency Services)

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control. One southbound lane of Ocean Highway was closed. Traffic was diverted down Lake Road.

The Winfall fire chief said the teamwork of those who responded to the scene allowed them to salvage about 98% of the beans.

Those who responded included Winfall Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, the NC State Highway Patrol, and local farmers.

