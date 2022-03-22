RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday overdose deaths were up 40 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. The percentage translated into nine people dying from a drug overdose every day.

“A single life lost to an overdose is a life we should have saved. Stress, loss of housing and loss of employment for those in recovery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a backslide in our fight against substance use disorders,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley in a statement.

Nationwide, more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2020. In North Carolina, 3,304 people died of drug overdoses in 2020. The state also reported almost 15,000 emergency department visits related to drug overdoses.

The state expect final overdose numbers for 2021 to also be higher than pre-pandemic years.

The state found overdose deaths and the increases disproportionally affect historically marginalized populations.

Overdose Death Rates by Year and Race

2019 rate 2020 rate Increase American Indian/Indigenous 43.3 83.6 93% Black/African American 16.1 26.7 66% White 27.4 36.1 32%

The state says increased in overdoses in recent years is the result of opioids like heroin and fentanyl. In 2020, they said more than 70 percent of overdose deaths likely involved illicitly manufactured fentanyl. More than 60 percent of overdose deaths involved multiple substances. The state says the use of stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine are increasing.