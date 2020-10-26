Over 3.1 million state-of-the-art BinaxNow COVID-19 tests sent to North Carolina

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories shows the company’s BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. After months of struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. is now capable of testing some 3 million people daily thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the testing boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending 3,150,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to North Carolina.

The rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes, will be distributed to support testing in the state.

As of October 26 over 1,320,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to North Carolina.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of North Carolina schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD.

In preliminary feedback, the State of North Carolina shared the BinaxNOW tests are being sent to counties with >5% positivity rate and allowing their local health departments to determine where tests should be sent. The state is recommending a focus on local schools, outbreaks, and high-risk congregate settings.

